Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in Rajputana wedding; Deets inside

Manit Joura, who is well known for his role as Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to get married. The television actor will tie the knot with his German girlfriend tomorrow in Udaipur. As per a report in ETimes, it will be a traditional Rajputana wedding and will take place in an intimate setting. While Manit’s girlfriend’s name isn’t known, she is a teacher by profession. She and Manit will tie the knot tomorrow following the Indian rituals, while they also plan to have a registered marriage in Europe, this December.

Manit Joura to tie the knot with his German girlfriend tomorrow

According to the report, Manit Joura met the girl when he had gone abroad for one of his projects almost a decade ago, and she was his dance teacher. What started as friendship, further blossomed into something more. A source told the tabloid, “. The initial plan was to take the plunge next year somewhere in Europe; however, Manit’s father was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. He wanted them to get married this year.”

The report further states that their haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place over the last two days, while the wedding will take place tomorrow. Manit’s sherwani for his wedding is designed by his sister Kanika Verma. Meanwhile, the bride’s lehenga has also been designed by Kanika. Manit will carry a 110-year-old sword of his ancestors at the wedding.

Even though the wedding will be an intimate affair with just family members present, Manit has invited some of his close friends, including some co-stars from Kundali Bhagya. We can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!

Manit Joura was seen as Garv Shinde in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan. He has also been a part of television shows such as SuperCops vs Supervillains, Prem Bandhan, etc.

