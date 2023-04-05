Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer drops sun-kissed PIC with Sana Sayyad aka Palki, fans shower love

Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of the longest-running and top-rated shows on Indian Television. Recently the show witnessed a 20-year generation leap and actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to essay the lead roles in the show. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the show whereas Sana essays the role of Palki Khurana. Speaking of Paras, the actor is a very well-known name in the telly industry and has a huge fan page. His acting chops and good looks are quite appreciated by his fans and followers.

Paras Kalnawat’s new post:

Paras Kalnawat has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares pictures and videos with his fans. A few hours ago, Paras took to his social media handle and dropped a picture with his co-star Sana Sayyad. Sharing this sun-kissed snap with Sana, Paras teased and also praised Sana in the caption. The Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, “It's Sun-Day @sana_sayyad29 struggling to keep her eyes open! Couldn't have asked for a better coactor.”

As soon as this post was up on the photo-sharing application, fans flooded Paras's comment section and showered love on them. Many users adorably addressed both as PalVeer and penned amazing comments for them.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Speaking about Sana Sayyad, the actress was last seen in a daily soap titled Spy Bahu where she played a spy.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Along with Paras, Sana and Baseer Ali, actor Shakti Anand has also replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. For the unversed, Shakti Arora left the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Shakti Anand will play (Shraddha Arya) Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer Luthra pens a witty caption as he drops his PIC from the sets of Kundali Bhagya