Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali aka Luthra brothers are all smiles as they pose for a PIC

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kundali Bhagya is winning the hearts of viewers for a long time and continues to do so. Recently, the makers introduced a 20-year generation leap in the show and Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali are roped in to essay the main roles now. However, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and a few other main actors continue to be a part of the post-leap part of the show. It seems like the actor is now bonding off-screen, and fans are showering love on the handsome Luthra brothers.

Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali's new PIC:

Today, Paras Kalnawat dropped a new picture with her on-screen brother Baseer Ali on his social media handle. In this picture, we see Paras and Baseer are all smiles as they pose for the picture. The Luthra brothers are seen donning amazing sneakers and casual outfits. Sharing this snap, Paras wrote, "He got himself a new white sneaker IYKYK @baseer_bob." Baseer also commented on the picture and wrote, "Stealing the next one from your treasure."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. The actor then participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Update on Kundali Bhagya:

After a 20-year leap, Shakti Arora is no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. The makers have now roped in Shakti Anand to essay Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya. Sanjay Gangani is also not a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta continues to be a part of the show. Post-20-year-leap episodes of Kundali Bhagya started airing on March 16. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

