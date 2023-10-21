Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat and Shraddha Arya indulge in some on-set fun banter dancing to Jeena isi ka naam hai: WATCH

Paras Kalnawat recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram along with his beautiful co-actor Shraddha Arya, giving fans of Kundali Bhagya an insight into their warm and wholesome bond. Earlier on the same day both Paras and Shraddha created a collaborative reel where they performed on one of the famous Bollywood classics ‘Jeena isi ka naam hai’. It is absolutely admirable how the actors are able to make time out of their busy schedules just to engage with their fans through their Instagram.

Fans’ reaction on Paras Kalnawat’s post

Fans showered the comment section with their immense love for the actors. Most of the fans commented about how much they love the offscreen bond of Paras Kalnawat and Shraddha Arya. Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat have always received massive love from their fans for their onscreen characters as well as their offscreen personalities and it could be seen quite evidently on their Instagram pages.

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat’s Instagram post.

About Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat started his acting career in 2017 with an episodic role in Aye Zindagi and later on made his television debut in Star Plus’s Meri Durga as Sanjay Singh Alhawat. However, Anupama became the landmark project in Paras Kalnawat’s career till date where he played the role of Samay Shah. He also participated in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, finishing in the tenth position.

