Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat is all smiles as he meets Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Niti Taylor; See PIC

Popular actors Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor are among the most talented and leading names in the entertainment industry. Both have been a part of several shows and impressed audiences with their acting mettle. It is their hard work and dedication due to which both have a massive number of fans who ardently follow them. Niti and Paras continue to entertain the audience and are a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit shows, produced under her banner. Niti essays the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, whereas Paras recently joined Kundali Bhagya. Personally, both the actors share a great bond and often share a glimpse of it on social media.

Paras Kalnwata shares a new PIC:

Today, Paras Kalnwat took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his fans and followers as he met Niti Taylor. In this snap, Niti looks stunning in an all-black outfit, whereas Paras looks handsome as he flaunts his denim look. In the caption of this snap, the Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, "When RAJVEER LUTHRA met PRACHI KAPOOR." For the uninitiated, Niti essays Prachi Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and Paras essays Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Paras and Niti were seen together as contestants in the hit reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Niti Taylor's professional life:

At present, Niti Taylor is seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor opposite Ranndeep Rai in the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2. Prior to this, Niti was a contestant in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, where she participated along with choreographer Aakash. Earlier, Niti also acted in hit show Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 1-4, Ishqbaaz, and more. She even did hit music albums with several actors.

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya.

