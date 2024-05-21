Paras Kalnawat, who is winning the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, took a break from the ongoing track of the show. Currently, he is in Kashmir, and in one of his posts, he dropped hints about working on a new project. Now, the actor dropped pictures with a girl; however, he didn't reveal the face and identity of the mystery woman. This made the netizens curious, and they wondered if he was working on a music video.

Paras Kalnawat’s latest post with mystery girl

Just a few hours ago, on May 21, Paras Kalnawat posted a photo with a girl who can be seen facing away from the camera. Posing against the stunning backdrop of a river stream with the mountains visible at a distance, Kalnawat is seen holding the girl’s hands and gazing at her lovingly. The first picture is a close-up and the second one is taken from a distance.

Here’s the post shared by Paras Kalnawat:

While the Kundali Bhagya actor looks dashing in a brown sweatshirt paired with blue denim, the girl wears a white shirt with a bottle green long sweater on top. Her perfectly done hair in loose waves covered her face.

Reaction of netizens

Along with the pictures, it was the mushy caption that further piqued the netizens' curiosity. It reads, "All You Need Is Love." One user teased him about his onscreen ladylove and wrote, "Bhaiya Palki Bhabhi naraz ho jayegi." While most of them asked about the girl, some asked if it was Mannara Chopra, since she was in Armenia with Kalnawat a few days ago to work on a project.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Paras teased his followers with glimpses of his Kashmir journey through a series of pictures. In the photos, he is seen dressed in a white kurta pajama set, complemented by a Kashmiri shawl, and posing in the green meadows of heaven on Earth. In the caption, he hints that he is in Kashmir to work on a project. He wrote, '#ComingSoon and #NewProject' among other hashtags.

Well, it seems the curious fans have to wait a while for the cat to be out of the bag.

