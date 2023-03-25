Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares adorable pic with his on-screen mother Shraddha Arya; Fans shower love

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya is about to complete six years now and it has been one of the most watched shows on the Indian television. For all these years, the show has left no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked with it's storyline and twists. The show has now taken a generation leap and some new faces like Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali have been introduced.

Actor Paras Kalnawat is playing the role of Preeta's son Rajveer, a kind hearted boy who stays with his mother and aunt Shrishti. Paras took his to Instagram account and posted a picture with his on-screen mother and co star Shraddha Arya.

"Blessed to have found perfect co-actors and you are beautiful inside and out @sarya12", the post read. Replying to this post, Shraddha Arya commented, "Awww So Cute. We should have this framed and kept in our KB house!"

"Please take a lot of pictures together, God bless, So cute both of you," fans showered the post with comments as soon as it went viral.Kundali Bhagya revolves around Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar respectively and their journey together. It was a spin-off series of popular show Kumkum Bhagya which starred Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mrunal Thakur and Supriya Shukla. The first episode was aired on July 2017.

About Paras Kalnawat

Paras has been part of several popular shows like- Meri Durga, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Laal Ishq. He rose to fame with Anupamaa where he played the role of Samar "Bakuda" Shah. He also appeared in web series like- Dil Hi Toh Hai 2, Ishq Aaj Kal and Dil Hi Toh Hai 3.

Later, he participated in popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where he secured 10th position.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Promo: Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed and Baseer Ali join, 4 things to expect after 20-year-leap