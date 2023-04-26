Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares an UNSEEN PIC of his character Rajveer Luthra's first look; Seen yet?

Popular actor Paras Kalnawat is among the talented and good-looking stars of the entertainment world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting mettle. It is his talent and passion for his work that Paras is now a household name. At present, he is winning the hearts of the audience by portraying Rajveer Luthra in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Kundali Bhagya. A month ago, Kundali Bhagya witnessed a 20-year generation leap, and along with Paras, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were also roped in to essay the lead roles in the show.

Paras Kalnawat shares an UNSEEN PIC of Rajveer Luthra:

Paras Kalnawat has maintained an active social media presence and regularly shares pictures and videos with his fans. A few hours ago, Paras took to his Instagram story and dropped an unseen picture of his character Rajveer Luthra. The actor clicked a mirror selfie on 19 Feb and sharing it now, the Kundali Bhagya actor wrote, "This was the first ever look created for Rajveer Luthra."

Take a look at his PIC here-

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of Paras along with Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra, whereas Baseer plays Shaurya Luthra. Along with them, actor Shakti Anand has also replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. Shakti Anand will play (Shraddha Arya) Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Do you know the net worth of Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya? Deets inside