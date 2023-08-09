Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat sneakers collection will make your jaws drop; Here's how many shoes he owns

Paras Kalnawat is among the talented and charming actors of the telly industry who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently seen impressing the audience by essaying the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Speaking about his personal life, Paras is connected to his fans via social media and regularly shares updates with them. The actor recently made jaws drop by showing off his big collection of sneakers. Paras loves expensive sneakers and his latest Instagram post proves that he's a true sneakerhead.

Paras Kalnawat's massive sneaker collection:

Just a few hours ago, Paras Kalnawat posted some pictures on his social media. He showed his fans a glimpse of his big collection of sneakers, which he calls his 'shoe cave'. The actor from Kundali Bhagya wore comfy clothes and stood next to his shoe collection in the photos. Even his pet looks curious as he stood beside him. Looking at the pictures, we can see that Paras has carefully put his sneakers on specially designed shelves. He doesn't have just 10 or 15 pairs, but Paras actually owns more than 350 pairs of fancy and expensive sneakers.

Sharing these photos, Paras wrote, "Welcome to my shoe cave The most awaited pictures. I have stocked around 350 pairs of Sneakers and I no more have space to get more home. I've been instructed not to get more shoes. If I do I'll be thrown out of my house which I call by the name of Shoe Cave! #ShoeCave #Sneakerhead #Sneakers #AirJordan #Amiri #Moschino #ParasKalnawat #LuxuryLifestyle #MensFashion #Shoes."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's sneaker collection:

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra and is seen opposite Sana Sayyad in Kundali Bhagya.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show recently completed 6 years to its telecast and the team had a grand celebration for the same.

