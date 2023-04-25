Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat UNFOLLOWS 'crush' Nora Fatehi, breaks ties with co-actor Anagha Bhosale?

Popular actor Paras Kalnawat is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. It is their hard work and dedication due to which he has gained a massive number of fans who ardently follow him. Recently, Paras joined Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing the role of Rajveer Luthra. In the show, Paras essays Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's son. The actor is very active on his social media handles and stays connected to his fans and followers.

Paras Kalnawat UNFOLLOWS Nora Fatehi:

Paras Kalnawat was a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In one of the episodes of the show, Paras had revealed that he had waited to meet Judge Nora Fatehi once on one of the sets for hours. After knowing this, Nora hugged him and apologized to him for making him wait. Gradually, Paras impressed Nora with his dancing skills and became one of his favorite contestants. He too had expressed being fond of Nora during his stint in the show.

Post the show, Paras unfollowed Nora on Instagram, and a few fans noticed the same and asked Paras during the AMA session. Paras didn’t shy away from reverting to the question and replied to the fan that Nora should be asked the same question. He wrote, "Kyu na pehle ye sawaal unse pucha jaaye."

During this AMA session, another fan asked Paras why is he not in touch with his Anupamaa co-star Anagha Bhosale. For the uninformed, Anagha essayed the role of Nandani in the show and was paired opposite Paras who essayed Samar. While answering this question, Paras wrote, "Aapki Anagha Di ab reply nahi karti hum aam logo ke messages ka."

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya.

