Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat wishes to share screen with Shilpa Shetty for sequel of THIS hit film

Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, is loved for his acting prowess and has earned a huge fan following too. Recently, the actor attended an event in the city where he bumped into Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty. Now, just a few hours ago, the actor shared a post on his social media handle wherein he shared snaps with Shilpa and expressed his desire.

Paras Kalnawat expresses his desire:

Paras Kalnawat uploaded a series of pictures with Shilpa Shetty and Tanmay Fadnavis on his Instagram handle. The actor looks handsome in a black shirt and grey bottoms whereas Shilpa looks like the epitome of grace in a chrome yellow saree. They are all smiles as they pose for the picture here. Sharing these snaps, Paras expressed his wish to work with Shilpa Shetty in the sequel of her hit film Dhadkan. In the caption, he wrote, "Dhadkan 2 Please! #ShilpaShetty #Dhadkan #Favourite #ParasKalnawat #Evergreen."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor is currently seen essaying the lead role of Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. In Ekta Kapoor's show, he is seen opposite Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Palki Malhotra. Their on-screen chemistry is adored by the viewers and both receive immense love from the audience. Along with Paras and Sana, the show also stars Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand and many others in pivotal roles.

About Paras Kalnawat's professional life before Kundali Bhagya:

Paras Kalnawat has been one of the top-rated actors of the industry and has been received several accolades for his performances. Over the years, the actor starred in numerous shows like Meri Durga, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Kaun Hai?, Laal Ishq and so on. However, he gained fame after playing the role of Samar in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

Through his breakthrough performance in Anupamaa, Paras became a household name and was loved for portraying the role of an understanding and supportive son. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and was loved for his amazing dance moves. Apart from this, Paras has also starred in numerous music videos and web shows.

