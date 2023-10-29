Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat's adorable wish for co-star Sana Sayyad, 'maintain this smile on your face'

Kundali Bhagya is all set for a major twist in the show. Nidhi has ordered Rocky to kill Shrishti. Shrishti has suffered a gunshot in her arm while she has been struggling to convince Rocky to let her go. However, Nidhi is hell-bent on getting Shrishti killed. Unaware of the fiasco, Preeta is expected to return to Luthra's house after many years. Everybody is excited for the same.

While the show is about to take a drastic turn with Shrishti's death leaving everybody distraught, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets of Kundali Bhagya is filled with smiles as it is Palki played by actress Sana Sayyad's birthday. Her co-star Paras Kalnawat posted a heartfelt wish for the actress.

Paras Kalnawat's adorable wish for Kundali Bhagya actress Sana Sayyad

Paras Kalnawat who plays the character of Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, took to Instagram and wished his co-actress Sana Sayyad who essays the role of Palki in the show. Paras, in his post, mentioned that he adores how Sana balances both her personal and professional lives.

He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday To This Happy Soul!

Have seen you work so hard for your ambition with a smile on your face and you're too good at balancing your personal and professional life. Wishing you the best of projects in the future, happiness, good health and of course memorable travel across the world! I am so glad to have been able to share the screen with you and to have you as my co-actress and obviously as my very good friend. Stay blessed and always maintain this smile on your face.

Happy Birthday Sana!!!

Kundali Bhagya generation leap

Kundali Bhagya started with Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura in lead roles. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora was roped in as Karan. As the show was headed for a generation leap, Shakti quit the show while the makers roped in Shakti Anand to play the older Karan. Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali (Shaurya) were brought on board as Luthra brothers while Sana Sayyad plays the role of Rajveer's love interest Palki. Eventually, Shaurya will also develop feelings for Palki.

