Kundali Bhagya’s Sana Sayyad was skeptical about taking up the show; Here’s Why

Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of the longest-running and top-rated shows on Indian television. Recently the show witnessed a 20-year generation leap and actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to essay the lead roles in the show. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the show whereas Sana essays the role of Palki Khurana. Speaking of Palki, her on-screen chemistry with Rajveer is loved and appreciated by fans. The two also share a cute relationship off-screen as well and often take to social media to post cute BTS photos and videos.

Sana Sayyad on taking up Kundali Bhagya

Sana, who joined the show after a generation leap was initially sceptical about joining the show because she feared the audience might not accept her. Talking about her fears, she shared, “I was being sceptical honestly because when you are offered a show for a leap, a show like Kundali Bhagya which has been very popular and has been on-air for the last six years, you always have this thought that the audience will accept us or not. But when I got the narration, I thought it was really beautiful, and it wasn’t like a very rushed up leap.” She also got confidence because the main cast of the show was still there, and since they were family members of both the heroes, she believed that they played a major part in making them family on the show.

Sana also shared that she is grateful to be playing this role in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about the love the show received, she shared, “It honestly feels unreal the response we got. I really believe in destiny and feel kismaat ki baat hoti hai and like our show’s name Kundali Bhagya, it was in our destiny. I am thankful to my lord.”

Sana on her husband

Sana is enjoying marital bliss with Imaad Shamsi after tying the knot in 2021. She considers her husband lucky for her and shared, “Ever since I’ve gotten married, I have bagged better opportunities. My family is really proud. My parents, husband, and in-laws are really proud of me. I feel blessed and happy to be part of the family.”

