Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora thinks TV actors are better performers than most other artistes across platforms

Shakti Arora has become a popular name owing to his performance in the hit TV show Kundali Bhagya co-starring Shraddha Arya. The show took a generation leap post which Shakti Arora took his exit from the show. Earlier, the show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead, and his chemistry with Shraddha was adored by the viewers. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora stepped into his shoes. He quickly became the audience’s favorite as viewers loved his pairing with Shraddha Arya. The actor quit the show to explore creative roles in the OTT space.

Shakti Arora on facing discrimination for being TV actor

TV actors are usually stereotyped and their journey to shift to other platforms is not easy. Many artistes have talked about the discrimination they face during the transition. Recently, Shakti Arora was asked if he has noticed a similar pattern. To this he agreed and shared his opinion, “None of the directors will say to you that they won’t give you work since you’re a TV actor. But, yes, casting agents talk about this. Film or ad directors do not sit and watch television. They do not know who is from which platform. All they care about is performance.”

Shakti Arora stated that in his opinion, TV actors are better performers than most other artistes across platforms because they are conditioned to perform under pressure. So, he does not understand why they get such unfair treatment. He further added, “We get the scripts on the same day and sometimes, it’s changed just 15 minutes before the shoot. Yet we manage to prepare for the scene and perform it to the best of our ability. We are very spontaneous artistes and that’s our strength. So even if we get a film script or that of an OTT project, we can memorize a 2 page dialogue within no time and deliver.”

Shakti Arora on his order of preference for acting

The actor further shared that he believes an actor is open to acting for all the mediums including TV, OTT, films, and advertisements. Nobody wants to stick to just one medium, but there’s an order of preference they follow. Usually, artistes choose films, followed by OTT, then ads, and lastly, TV. Shakti Arora would also like to follow this order for his career if he gets good projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recollects last conversation with late actress Tunisha Sharma