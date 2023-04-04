Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya asks Paras Kalnawat to stop spoiling her; Actor gave the sweetest reply

Shraddha Arya essays the role of Preeta in the popular television show Kundali Bhagya. The actress plays mother to Rajveer Luthra played by Paras Kalnawat. The actor, Paras Kalnawat has been introduced after a generation leap and quickly became popular with his role. He plays the role of the ideal son to Preeta. While the BTS clips and images the actor shares are a delight to the fans, recently Shraddha took to her social media to share a glimpse with fans of how Paras spoils her.

Paras spoils Shraddha Arya with chocolates

Shraddha Arya is quite active on social media and the actress regularly posts her stories about professional and personal updates. Yesterday, she shared a photo of a cheesecake, chocolates, and brownie and wrote, “Can you please stop spoiling me with all these? I need to lose weight. Aap log samjhaon isse.” The actor, Paras who is tagged in the photo took to his social media and replied to the same post, “All of it is sugarfreee!” Well, it sure is a sweet gesture on Paras’s part.

Take a look at the post here:

About Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya revolved around Preeta and Karan Luthra and their love story, where Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead roles. Shraddha and Dheeraj’s chemistry was adored by the fans. Post generation leap, Dheeraj Kapoor has been replaced. Other than this, several new faces have been introduced including Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles. Kundali Bhagya airs Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

Paras Kalnawat's work front

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra in the hit show Kundali Bhagya.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature as she flaunts her neckline in new insta post; Seen yet?