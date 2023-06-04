Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih 'a warrior'; Here's WHY

Shraddha Arya and her close friend and former co-star Anjum Fakih never fail to dish out BFF goals. Be it applauding one another's work or simply sharing adorable pictures with each other on social media, the two have often inspired their fans with their bond. Speaking about their work life, Anjum is presently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and has been competing in gruesome stunts. Considering Anjum's dedication and spirit towards the stunt-based reality show, Shraddha is all praises for her best friend.

Shraddha Arya praises Anjum Fakih:

A few hours ago, Shraddha Arya took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Anjum Fakih's injured leg. In this snap, we see black bruises on Anjum's leg. Sharing this photo, Shraddha expressed her concern for her close friend but also praised her. She wrote, "Just a few days into. Khatron Ke Khiladi and this is how your leg looks? You are so freakin brave!! #Perilsofkkk My Warrior @NZOOMFAKIH @COLORSTV."

Before Anjum left for Cape Town, South Africa to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shraddha penned a long note wishing the best of luck for this venture.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Along with Anjum Fakih, other participants such as Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James are also busy shooting for Rohit Shetty-hosted show. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. The show will soon start airing on Colors TV and VOOT.

