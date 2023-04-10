Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya celebrates 1500 episodes of ‘being Preeta’; Take a look

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram story to share glimpses of her celebrations for featuring in 1500 episodes of her show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap, post which several new faces were introduced. Earlier, the show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead, and his chemistry with Shraddha was adored by the viewers. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora stepped into his shoes. Then the show took a 20-year generation leap and Shakti Anand stepped in to play the popular character of Karan Luthra. Currently, the show features Shraddha Arya as Preeta, mother to Rajveer Luthra played by Paras Kalnawat.

Shraddha Arya completes 1500 episodes of Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha’s character is loved not just by the audience but also by her co-stars. While her on-screen son, Paras loves to spoil her with food, other co-stars showed their love when Shraddha recently fractured her foot. She was seen gorging on food and receiving flowers. Although the actress has returned to the set, she was seen cutting a cake for a really special reason. Her fans who call themselves #Saryans sent her a beautiful cake with a picture of the actress on top for completing 1500 episodes of Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha was super excited as she cut the cake. She shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “What..really? 15 freaking hundred episodes of Being Preeta and you guys had the count? It’s so heartwarming. I really enjoyed this journey and you’ll play a big part in it. Thank you for making these the best years of my life.”

Take a look at Shraddha’s cake here:

Shraddha Arya’s work front

On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress currently essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya. Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal.

