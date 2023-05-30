Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya cherishes blissful moments of married life; Watch

Popular actress Shraddha Arya needs no introduction! The actress has been in the news owing to her talent and never fails to impress fans with her performance. The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in numerous popular shows. Shraddha actively engages with her audience on social media, offering glimpses into her personal and professional endeavors. Today was no different!

Shraddha Arya’s new video:

Shraddha, who is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal, has been enjoying every day of their married life. From jetting off to vacations at amazing destinations to going on quick dates, the duo never fails to dish out major couple goals. The Kundali Bhagya actress documents their everyday life and shares it with her devoted fans. Once again, she shared a sweet video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see Shraddha handing over a lunch box to her husband and seeing off as he leaves for work. While sharing this video, the actress wrote, “Enjoying the simple joys of married life!”

Watch the video here-

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal met through a mutual friend. Soon after when they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, 2021. The couple then tied the wedding knot on November 16, 2021, in a lavish wedding. Their wedding was attended only by close friends and family.

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya has worked in many popular shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and so on. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya hosts a send-off dinner for Anjum Fakih ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, pens a sweet note