Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya congratulates Anjum Fakih on her new achievement, Find out

We have seen many close friendships in the TV industry. However, as is often deemed that two actresses can never become best friends and catfights always happen. But proving this idea wrong, there have many female friendships in the television and film industry, and we have witnessed adorable female friendships like Drashti Dhammi- Sanaya Irani. Now, the friendship between Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih who play onscreen sisters Preeta and Srishti on the show has warmed our hearts.

Shraddha Arya congratulates Anjum Fakih on buying a new car

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The romantic drama has been running for years and has been consistently performing well on the TRP charts. The show became popular amongst the audiences for its intriguing storyline, fabulous performances and chemistry between the leads Karan and Preeta. However apart from these significant reasons the show also is known for the lovely relationship of on-screen sisters Srishta and Preeta aka Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya.

The duo has often shared cute pictures and funny reels of them on their social media accounts showing us how two actresses can also share a strong friendship offscreen. Anjum who also takes a keen interest in poetry has made poetries on their friendship with the line,” Preeta Ki Srishti aur Srishti Ki Preeta “. While Anjum’s friendship with Ruhi Chaturvedi who played Sherlyn on the show went kaput post Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the former continues to share a good rapport with Shraddha Arya. Recently, Anjum bought a luxury car and Shraddha went on to congratulate her as the two went on a joy ride. The duo definitely gives off strong friendship goals.

About Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih

Shraddha Arya is known for her shows Tumhari Pakhi and Kundali Bhagya. Anjum Fakih too is a part of Kundali Bhagya. The actress recently returned to sets after a break.

