Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya congratulates co-star Shakti Arora for lavish purchase; THIS is what he bought

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap, post which Shakti Arora made his exit from the show. Earlier, the show starred Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead, and his chemistry with Shraddha was adored by the viewers. After Dheeraj's exit, Shakti Arora stepped into his shoes. Then the show took a 20-year generation leap and Shakti Anand stepped in to play the popular character of Karan Luthra. While the audience loved Shraddha and Shakti’s onscreen chemistry, the pair is known to be good friends behind the camera also.

Shraddha Arya congratulates Shakti Arora on his recent purchase

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Shakti Arora in front of a luxury car. Shakti can be seen looking charming in a white tee shirt with a pink jacket on top which he paired with black denim and white sneakers. He is holding the keys of his new car in his hand as he posed with the car. Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Wohoo! Congratulations on your sexy new ride.” This shows how much the actress supports the actor.

Take a look at Shakti Arora’s swanky car here:

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya revolved around Preeta and Karan Luthra and their love story, where Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead roles. Post generation leap, Dheeraj Kapoor has been replaced. Other than this, several new faces have been introduced including Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles. Kundali Bhagya airs Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

About Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora has worked in several shows like Pavitra Rishta, Tere Liye, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi opposite Radhika Madan, which made him a household name. He is also known for his dancing skills and the actor has proved this by participating in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

