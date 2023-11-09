Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya drops cute birthday wish for Paras Kalnawat, actor reacts ‘You’re the sweetest’

Shraddha Arya recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram to wish Paras Kalnawat on his birthday. The actress also penned a heartwarming message in the caption for Kalnawat. In the pictures, from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, the pair can be seen enjoying a break in between the shots. Shraddha and Kalnawat often serve major friendship goals on social media.

Shraddha Arya’s sweet gesture for Paras Kalnawat on his birthday

Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat who are currently seen on Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya share a close bond off-screen as well. Both the actors are quite often seen engaging in fun banter on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Arya, in her recent post, didn’t miss the chance to wish Kalnawat on his birthday with these wonderful pictures along with a heartwarming message.

The actress wrote, “Happiest Birthday To The Cutest one I know… @paras_kalnawat !!!! May God Bless you with all that you’re working towards (which if I know is a 6-Pack abs & flawless skin ;) Well, You Deserve it all!! #HAVEAGOODAM ! #BirthdayPost”

Take a look at the post here-

Paras Kalnawat’s reaction to the post

Shraddha Arya's birthday wish to Paras Kalnawat was like a warm hug on social media! Paras’ response to the message melted hearts. The actor wrote, “This is such a cute post. Thank you so much Shraddha. Really means a lot. You’re the sweetest.”The emojis added an extra sprinkle of sweetness to the adorable response. Fans couldn't help but smile, seeing their favorite stars sharing such a lovely bond online. These moments show how the fun and friendship go on behind the scenes, making fans feel closer to the stars they adore. It's simply heartwarming!

About Shraddha Arya:

In 2006, she debuted in three films: the Telugu film Godava, alongside Vaibhav Reddy, the Hindi film Nishabd, and the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali, directed by SJ Suryah. Her roles in the Life OK television shows Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl and Tumhari Paakhi have made her a household name. She has been an important part of Kundali Bhagya playing the role of Dr Preeta Arora since 2017.She and Alam Makkar both competed in Nach Baliye Season 9 in the year 2019.

About Paras Kalnawat:

In 2017, Paras Kalnawat made his TV debut as Sanjay Singh Alhawat in the Star Plus show Meri Durga. He then went on to play an episodic role in Aye Zindagi. But Anupamaa, in which he portrayed Samay Shah, turned out to be the most significant undertaking of Paras Kalnawat's career to this day. In addition, he took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's tenth season, placing tenth overall.

