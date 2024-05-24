Shraddha Arya, renowned for her role in Kundali Bhagya, enjoys a massive fan following. Loved for her acting talent, she has garnered a significant presence on social media. She frequently shares glimpses into her life, actively engaging with her fans.

Recently, Shraddha took to her Instagram stories to share a captivating dance video. In the video, she can be seen dancing to Asha Bhosle’s classic song O Haseena Zulfon Wali, showcasing her graceful moves and infectious energy.

Shraddha Arya’s swan walk

In her post, Shraddha playfully claimed, “Did it before Aditi Rao Hydari. #Thebackfolds Not That I had a choice.” This witty remark sparked a friendly social media exchange and drew attention to Aditi Rao Hydari’s recent viral dance performance.

This was a reference to the graceful swan walk performed by Aditi Rao Hydari in the viral song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The song, featuring Aditi's elegant dance, has been making waves on social media.

Shraddha Arya looked stunning in a blue saree with a ruffled pallu, paired with a square-neckline blouse. She accessorized with a heavy necklace adorned with blue pearls, styled her hair in a ponytail, and opted for minimal makeup, further enhancing her natural beauty.

More about Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya gained praise for her role in the music video Soniye Heeriye, receiving admiration from many. She showcased her talent in Bollywood by starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd. Her television projects include a variety of shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. Additionally, she appeared in the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya initially centered around a love triangle involving Karan, Preeta, and Rishabh, portrayed by Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Joura, respectively. The captivating chemistry between Preeta and Karan, affectionately known as PreeRan, captured the hearts of many viewers and garnered widespread admiration. After the generational leap, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and others have joined the show.

