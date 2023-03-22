Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya jets off to Maldives for a vacation, drops sunkissed PICS

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Shraddha not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. Despite having an erratic schedule, the Kundali Bhagya actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Shraddha Arya's vacation PICS:

Today, Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures with her fans on her social media handle as she is having a gala time in the Maldives. The Kundali Bhagya actress jetted off to the Maldives to relax amidst her hectic shoot schedule. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared photos wherein we see the diva relaxing in a bathrobe and chilling beside the pool. Sharing these photos, Shraddha wrote, "A much needed break & vacay therapy."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shraddha also took to her Instagram story and shared a video showing the beautiful place, where she is staying. In this clip, we also see Shraddha's husband, Rahul Nagal, walking towards the beach.

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

