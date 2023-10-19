Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares a relatable story of ‘every morning’ and it is something unmissable- Checkout

Shraddha Arya is an avid social media user. Besides sharing gorgeous pictures of herself, she also posts hilarious and relatable stuff on her official Instagram handle. The actress takes out time from her busy shooting schedules to give a glimpse of her life through her posts on social media. Recently, Shraddha Arya, who shares a great camaraderie with her Kundali Bhagya co-stars dropped a video which featured her along with Neelam Mehra (Bani Luthra), Anisha Hinduja (Rakhi Luthra), and Usha Bachani (Kareena Luthra).

Shraddha Arya shares a funny clip depicting her ‘every morning’ story

Sharddha took to her Instagram account and dropped a reel starring her with her cast members Neelam, Anisha and Usha. In the video, the diva is seen wearing an apple red-colored saree. It has the original audio of Kashaf from Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Shraddha and her co-stars are seen lip syncing Kashaf’s dialogues.

The clip begins with the Tumahri Pakhi actress telling that she is really tired today. As she moves forward Neelam Mehra. Anisha Hinduja and Usha Bachani come into frame to carry the video forward. They say sometimes it happens that one gets tired without doing any physical or mental work. Shraddha Arya added, ‘Every morning right after I wake up’ as the text to her reel. In the caption area, she simply wrote, “#Truestory 🤣😂.”

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post:

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya began her career in showbiz with ZeeTV’s talent hunt show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She ended up as the first runner-up on the show. The 36-year old actress made her debut into acting with Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali and later starred in Bollywood films like Nishabd and Paathshaala. Shraddha forayed into television with Life Ok’s Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She tasted success with the show Tumhari Pakhi and further rose to fame with Dream Girl- Ek Ladki Deewani Si. Sharddha Arya has been appearing as the protagonist of Kundali Bhagya since it aired in July 2017. The show also stars Shakti Anand, Baseer Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.

