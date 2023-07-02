Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares her hair struggle during monsoon; Relatable enough?

Shraddha Arya is among the talented actress of the entertainment world who enjoys a massive fan following. The diva has won the hearts of the audience with her talent and looks and continues to do so. Apart from her on-screen presence, Shraddha's off-screen activities have also made her fans fall in love with her. Whether it's sharing breathtaking photos from recent photoshoots or displaying her authentic and relatable personality on social media, Shraddha's genuine persona has garnered immense love and admiration.

Shraddha Arya's new video:

A few hours ago, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and shared a new video on her social media handle with her fans and followers. In this clip, the Kundali Bhagya actress gives a glimpse of how her hair looks before she steps out of the house and then shows how it transforms after she returns home. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Every Single Time … Especially in Rains :/ . Phir se set karana pada :/ ."

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, Shraddha recently attended her best friend's wedding and looked extremely pretty in gorgeous ethnic outfits. She dropped several photos and videos from her friend's sangeet and wedding and left fans stunned with her mesmerising looks.

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

About Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. She then starred in several regional films and has also been a part of a Bollywood film titled Nishabd. The actress made her Television debut with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more.

However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. Speaking about her upcoming project, Shraddha is all set to make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

