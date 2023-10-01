Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares hilarious BTS moments of persuading husband Rahul Nagal to pose for PICS

Popular actress Shraddha Arya needs no introduction! The Kundali Bhagya actress has been in the news owing to her talent and never fails to impress fans with her performance. Shraddha has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in numerous popular shows. She actively engages with her audience on social media, offering glimpses into her personal and professional endeavours. Today was no different!

Shraddha Arya's new PICS with husband Rahul Nagal:

Just a few hours ago, Shraddha Arya treated her fans and followers by sharing a few pictures with her husband Rahul Nagal. In these photos, the actress is clearly been seen convincing her dearest hubby to pose for the snaps. After this hilarious glimpse, we see Shraddha and Rahul striking hilarious pose for the snaps. Sharing these pictures with her fans, Shraddha wrote, "After sternly telling him to pose nicely with me, these are some of the best shots I could get with him. #JustCantPoseProperly #FunnyNotFunny #HubBub (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post-

For the uninformed, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal met through a mutual friend. Soon after when they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, 2021. The couple then tied the wedding knot on November 16, 2021, in a lavish wedding. Their wedding was attended only by close friends and family.

A glimpse of Shraddha Arya's professional achievements:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. She was also a part of Nishabd, a Ram Gopal Verma directional. For the first time, Shraddha essayed the lead role in the hit show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several other shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. Speaking about her last project, Shraddha recently starred in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

