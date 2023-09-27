Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares PICS of her Ganpati celebration, looks ethereal in pristine white saree

As the Ganpati celebration is celebrated by everyone with zeal, our celebs have left no stone unturned to make this occasion a memorable one for them. From decking up in stylish outfits to attending aartis at Ganpati celebrations, lately, we have seen several actors participating in the Ganesh utsav with enthusiasm and social media is flooded with their posts. Popular diva Shraddha Arya, who has also maintained an active social media presence, shared a sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with close friends.

Shraddha Arya shares PICS of her Ganpati celebration:

Just a few hours ago, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her Ganpati celebration with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Kundali Bhagya actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pristine white saree as she poses beside bappa. To amp up her look, she wore matching heavy jewellery which compliments her six-yard perfectly. Shraddha also shared some fun glimpses with Adhvik Mahajan, Neha Mahajan and others. All look elated as they celebrate the festival together and are decked up in stunning outfits. Sharing these photos, Shraddha wrote, "Ganpati Ji Ke Darshan!!"

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

A glimpse of Shraddha Arya's showbiz journey:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. She was also a part of Nishabd, a Ram Gopal Verma directional. For the first time, Shraddha essayed the lead role in the hit show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several other shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more.

However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. She essays the role of Preeta in the show and has been a part of it since its inception. Over the years, she became a household name owing to her performance and dedication and gained a huge fan base. Her role as Preeta resonated with the viewers and with fans' love she is one of the top-rated actresses of the entertainment world.

Speaking about her Bollywood project, Shraddha recently did a cameo role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

