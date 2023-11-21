Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares unseen photos from father’s birthday dinner; fans express admiration

Shraddha Arya has always impressed fans with her acting mettle. At the same time, the actress keeps treating fans with candid moments from her life. Recently, Shraddha shared candid pictures on Instagram as she celebrated her dad's birthday. The actress spent time dining out with her family.

Shraddha Arya shares unseen photos with her father on his birthday

The Kundali Bhagya actress styled herself in a black floral dress as she stepped out for her father's birthday celebration. The party photos looked simple and quiet while Shraddha posed with her mother and sisters, too. The sweet pictures showed Arya hugging her parents lovingly.

In the pictures, it can be seen Shraddha's family went to a restaurant for a quiet dinner time. Further, the post also gave a sneak peek into their quality time. Shraddha's family was seen relishing desserts, including pastries. They even enjoyed jalebi and rabdi which complimented their dinner. Speaking of the caption, Arya wrote, "Daddy's Birthday Dinner! #FamBam."

Look at Shraddha Arya's post here:

Fans express admiration for Shraddha Arya's family

While the actress posted heartwarming moments from her dad's birthday dinner time, fans expressed their admiration for the family. One of the fans commented, "Lovely family. Happy birthday to your Daddy. God bless him always stay happy and healthy life."

Another user wrote, "Happy birthday Shraddha daddy. Love your family and love you Shraddha ma'am."

Shraddha Arya celebrates her marriage anniversary

A few days back, Shraddha Arya looked back at her wedding day and celebrated her second marriage anniversary with her husband, Rahul Nagal. She shared a few photos on social media from her marriage and captioned it, "#TwoYearsToday #16112021 #HappyWeddingAnniversaryLove."

She looked stunning in an embellished red lehenga, while Rahul wore a white sherwani and red turban. Fans showered love on the couple with best wishes.

Look at Shraddha Arya's post here:

For the uninformed, the actress gained mainstream recognition after signing the dotted lines as Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Besides this, the 36-year-old is also known for her performance in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl, and Tumhari Paakhi.

