Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya takes a long due trip to Rishikesh with her girl gang; Video

Shraddha Arya is a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys huge popularity and is known to have a lot of friends in the industry. Although the actress has been proving her acting mettle for a long time now, it is the role of Preeta in the hit television drama, Kundali Bhagya that brought her well-deserved fame and recognition. She has been a part of the show ever since its inception. Although many characters took their exit after the recent leap, Shraddha's character remained constant. Currently, the actress is posting photos and videos from Rishikesh where she is enjoying with her girl gang.

Shraddha Arya takes a dip in the Ganges

A day back, the Kundali Bhagya actress flew to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand with her girl gang. They are enjoying one of their friend's bachelorette party in the hills. Shraddha has uploaded several videos and photos from the trip. She also took to social media to upload a video where she is seen taking a dip in the Ganga. The actress also offered prayers and performed puja on the banks of the holy river. Uploading the video, she wrote in the caption, "A Long Due Trip To The Ganges!" The video also gives a glimpse of Shraddha's travel look. She wore a pink and white maxi dress which looks super comfortable.

Take a look at Shraddha's video here:

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya has worked in many popular shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and so on. She has also worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

On the personal front, Shraddha is married to Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and has been enjoying marital bliss.

