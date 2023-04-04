Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya twists her leg, wittingly writes 'I like to do my own stunts'

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry owing to her good looks and unique persona. The actress enjoys a massive social media following as she keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life. The actress has been a part of the daily soap Kundali Bhagya for five years now and her character is loved by the viewers. She is often seen sharing funny videos and pictures with her co-stars from the sets of the show. Recently, the actress jetted off to the Maldives to relax amidst her hectic shoot schedule. Now that she is back, she has injured her leg and gave a health update to her fans.

Shraddha Arya twists her foot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Arya shared a picture of her twisted leg wrapped in the bandage. Along with the picture, she wrote, ‘I like to do my own stunts…like twisting my foot.’ Just before that, she shared a picture of chocolates and desserts that her co-star Paras Kalnawat got for her. It looked like he came to meet her as she was injured. Well, we wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Check the picture here

About Shraddha Arya

Talking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

