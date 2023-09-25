Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya’s recent post proves she is #RishiKapoorFanForever

Shraddha Arya is currently one of the most reliable actresses in the industry right now. She enjoys an immense fan following on social media. The talented actress known for her role as Preeta in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, recently sent waves of nostalgia through the entertainment industry as she fangirled over the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Her heartfelt social media post proves that she is a fan of the legendary Bollywood actor.

Shraddha Arya's recent post on social media

In a recent social media post that resonated deeply with her admirers, Shraddha Arya shared glimpses that showcased her fangirling moment. The post captured her sitting inside her vanity van, where she was engrossed in watching the iconic song Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar featuring the late Rishi Kapoor. Her radiant smile as she watched the music video on television inside her van was a testament to her admiration for the legendary actor. The post, uploaded with the caption "#RishiKapoorFanForever," revealed Shraddha's deep appreciation for the late actor's work. She went a step further by playfully imagining that Rishi Kapoor was singing the song just for her, a sentiment that we are sure resonated with many fans who share a similar connection with their favorite stars. She wrote, " RishiKapoorFanForever Sitting here imagining that he is singing it for me."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here:

Shraddha Arya's genuine fangirling moment served as a reminder of the profound influence actors like Rishi Kapoor have on the lives of those in the industry and beyond. It showcased the enduring power of cinema to evoke emotions and connect people across generations. The song, Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar is sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured in Rishi Kapoor's movie, Karz.

About Shraddha Arya's career

Shraddha Arya has cemented her place as one of the top-rated actresses in the entertainment world. Her remarkable talent and undeniable charm have garnered her a massive fan following. In 2007, she made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj. Over the years, she has been part of hit shows, namely Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. She captured hearts with her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Since its inception in 2017, the show has remained a constant favorite among viewers, and Shraddha's performance has been a pivotal part of its success. Fans affectionately refer to her as Preeta, a testament to her immersive acting.

ALSO READ: ShivShakti PROMO: Parvati escapes Tarkasur; WATCH