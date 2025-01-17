Kundali Bhagya’s ‘Trideviyan’ Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla reunite: ‘Kyunki Kuch Rishtey…’
Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla reunited. Check out the pictures from their meet below.
It’s a reunion worth celebrating! Supriya Shukla and Anjum Fakih recently met their Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya, who recently embraced motherhood. The trio shared heartwarming moments as they gathered to celebrate Shraddha’s new chapter as a mom. Fans of the actresses are nostalgic to see their favorite onscreen characters reunite.
On January 17, Anjum Fakih took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the reunion, writing a thoughtful caption that tugged at fans’ hearts. She wrote, "Kyunki Kuch Rishtey aapki Kundali me hote hai! Aur Kuch aapke Bhagya me! #preeta #sarlama #shrishti #kundalibhagya #trideviyaan." The caption, referencing their iconic characters Preeta, Sarla Ma, and Shrishti, brought a wave of nostalgia among fans of the show.
Check out Shraddha Arya with her Kundali Bhagya co-stars below:
The actresses didn’t come empty-handed—they brought thoughtful gifts for Shraddha’s newborn twins. The pictures captured their beautiful bond as Fakih and Shukla kissed Shraddha Arya on her cheeks. The trio shares a strong bond, both on and off-screen.
As the photos surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but reminisce about the golden days of the popular series. Many commented on how the reunion brought back memories of their favorite scenes, with one fan saying, “The Trideviyaan are back! My heart is full seeing this.” Another wrote, “This feels like a family reunion. So much love for them!” Others wrote how much they miss seeing them onscreen.
Very recently, Shraddha, who is best known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, also reunited with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The latter's family visited the actress to meet her twins.
For the uninitiated, Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal in Nov 2021 in a dreamy affair, with her close ones in attendance. On November 29, 2024, the couple welcomed twin babies- a boy and a girl. The actress is making the most of motherhood and continues to stay in touch with her fans on social media.
