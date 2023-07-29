Kushal Tandon-Gauahar Khan to Bandgee Kallra-Puneesh Sharma; Bigg Boss lovers who broke up after show

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular, yet the most controversial television shows. It enjoys huge popularity every season as viewers love the drama it brings. From arguments and ugly fights to strong friendships and romance, contestants provide everything to the viewers of the show. The Bigg Boss loyalists eagerly wait for the show to air every season. Almost every season, we have seen at least one or two contestants falling for each other. However, only a few of these love stories have turned into lifelong fairytales with the couples tying the knot, and one such pair is Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. Most lovebirds go separate ways after stepping outside the house.

Let's take a look at Bigg Boss couples who called it quits after stepping outside the house.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra

One of the most recent splits is of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra. The pair fell for each other inside the house and stayed in a relationship for almost five years. Fans adored the two and often wondered when they will settle together. However, to everyone's surprise, they announced their breakup just a few weeks back. They both stated that it was a mutual decision and citing the reason for the breakup, Puneesh said, "We decided that the long-distance relationship won't work in the long run and that's why we decided to go our separate ways."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. They had an instant click on the show and they expressed their love for each other. Viewers loved their chemistry and addressed them as 'ShaRa'. After dating for a while, Shamita announced on social media that they are no longer together. However, they released a music video together after their breakup and shared that they were in a comfortable space to work professionally.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon had found love in the Bigg Boss 7 house. However, soon after the show, it became evident that they were not compatible with each other. Although Gauahar remained silent about the breakup, Kushal announced on social media that they were not together anymore. However, he also wrote that they were on cordial terms. There were several speculations surrounding their break-up.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares had a steamy affair inside the Bigg Boss 8 house. On several occasions, the duo was spotted getting cozy inside the house and they even locked lips. However, their love turned sour while they were inside the house. Gautam, who went on to win the season later told that he was only good friends with Diana and he regretted going to the bathroom with her.

Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukerji

Another popular couple of Bigg Boss 7, Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukerji had a good time inside the house. They were together for one year before calling it quits. Later, Tanisha only said that they are very different people with different ideologies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shraddha Arya to Arjun Bijlani; Noticed these TV actors in Karan Johar’s film