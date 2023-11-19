Kushal Tandon has THIS adorable reaction as co-star Shivangi Joshi turns paparazzi on sets

Kushal Tandon, who is currently appearing in Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka recently re-shared a clip originally captured and posted by his co-actress Shivangi Joshi. The snippet shows a besuited Kushal exhibiting his confident walk while shooting for the show. The actor also gave a hilarious response to Shivangi’s story.

Kushal Tandon adorably calls Shivangi Joshi ‘paparazzi’

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kushal Tandon re-posted a story initially shared by his co-actor Shivangi Joshi. In the video, the actor is looking dapper in a black formal set. It shows Kushal shooting for a scene. He begins with his assertive walk on the instructions of his director.

Beneath the story, Kushal Tandon teased Shivangi and penned, “Uff these paparazzi you see.”

Here are some glimpses from Kushal Tandon’s Instagram story:

Kushal Tandon’s journey in showbiz

Kushal Tandon started his career with modeling. He became the first runner-up of the Grasim Mr India contest held in 2005. Kushal made his acting debut in 2011 with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Karan Tacker, Krystal D’Souza, and Nia Sharma. The actor earned appreciation for his role. Later, he took a short break from fiction and appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss 7. In 2016, the 38-year-old made a comeback to the small screen with Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani.

Apart from TV, Kushal Tandon has also appeared in OTT series such as Hum-I’m Because of Us and Bebaakee.

About Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka stars Kushal Tandon as Reyansh Lamba and Shivangi Joshi playing Aradhana Sahni. It is based against the backdrop of journalism. Since its inception, the show has hooked audiences to the screens because of its enthralling story and scorching chemistry between the protagonists.

The upcoming track in the Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka will see Kimaya (Reyansh’s fiance) breathing her last and Reyansh getting accused of her death. Reyansh and Aradhana will be at loggerheads in the coming episodes.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 18: Khanzaadi passes 'bhabhi' remark toward Mannara and Munawar Faruqui