Kushal Tandon, Mandira Bedi and Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam, Sreejita De visit Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch

At present, India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In Mumbai, the festival is extra special as Ganpati idols are placed in innumerable pandals that the devotees can visit anytime to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Among all, one of the most famous Ganpati Bappa of the city is Lalbaugcha Raja which is known for fulfilling the wishes of worshipers. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and many other TV celebs also visit every year to Lalbaugcha Raja. This year, several celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Mandira Bedi and more were seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja.

Celebs visit Lalbaugcha Raja:

Today, Kushal Tandon shared a glimpse of his darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja on his social media. Sharing a video, he wrote, "lalbaugcha raja (heart emoticon) ganpati bappaaaaaa moryaaaa." Mandira Bedi also visited Lalbaugcha Raja and wrote, "Blessed and Grateful to have got the most beautiful Darshan of #lalbaughcharaja with my dear friend @payaljs79.. a BIG thank you @satyavrat108 for making this happen for me. And for the video! It was beyond unbelievable."

Take a look at Kushal and Mandira's post here-

Along with them, Bigg Boss 16 stars Archana Gautam and Sreejita De were also spotted as they visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. While Archana arrived in style with her family, Sreejita was seen alone and looked beautiful. Archana also donned an ethnic look and heavy jewellery. These celebs also shared a glimpse of their darshan on their respective social media handles.



Watch their video here-

About these celebs' professional life:

Kushal Tandon is currently seen essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka and stars opposite actress Shivangi Joshi. Speaking about Archana Gautam, she is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and prior to this, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, Sreejita De was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull. Popular actress Mandira Bedi is gearing up for her Malayalam film Identity. The actress has been constantly sharing glimpses of it on her social media.

