Kushal Tandon pens a soul-touching note to his younger self and it’s everything you want to hear; READ

Kushal Tandon, the charming young actor has a considerable fanbase owing to her work in the industry. He rose to fame after essaying the role of Virat Singh Vadhera in the TV serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. His debut stint pushed him to the limelight and the actor bagged some interesting roles afterwards. He has come a long way from where he started.

Kushal Tandon's note to his younger self

Last night, Kushal Tandon took to social media to pen a note for himself. Uploading a childhood picture of himself, and a current picture, he wrote a soul-touching note that every fan can relate to. It reads, "Dear younger self, I wish to reassure you that everything will indeed be fine. You'll discover the inner strength to conquer your limitations and fears. Maintain your integrity and confidence, for in the future, you won't be haunted by the fear of darkness, the judgments of others, or the challenge of upholding your beliefs. Your unique journey will lead you, and you'll find guidance from the right people along your path. When you look at yourself today, your heart will brim with pride and joy, knowing that you haven't merely won the admiration of countless individuals but also earned respect for your family. #ihavecomealongway #thankyouforcoming Your future me Thanku @ektarkapoor ma’am for tagging me in this Chain, I nominate @shivangijoshi18 @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros"

Check out Kushal Tandon's post here:

For the unversed, the Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actor made the post in response to Ektaa Kapoor's recent social media post. The producer shared an old clip and looked back on her journey and how far she has come. She tagged Kushal, Nakuul Mehta, Shraddha Arya, and other actors because she believes they have come a long way in their careers.

Kushal commented on her post and wrote, "always an inspiration." The actor tagged his co-star Shivangi Joshi in the post and nominated her for the same.

Ektaa Kapoor’s reaction to Kushal Tandon’s post

Reacting to the post, Ektaa Kapoor commented, “Naughtier for sure (Laugh and raised hand emoji)” She also shared the actor’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Always naughty” in the caption.

