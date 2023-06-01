Kushal Tandon shares FIRST look from his new show Barsaatein; Seen yet?

Popular TV actor Kushal Tandon has been away from television for almost six years and the actor has been making headlines since it was announced he is all ready for a comeback. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are all set to collaborate for the first time for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Barsaatein. The show is reportedly going to launch on June 19. Today, Kushal Tandon shared glimpses of his first look from the show.

Kushal Tandon's first look from Barsaatein

The actor took to social media and uploaded a photo where he is seen posing with guns. He is all suited up and wrote in the caption, "Say hello to my little friend, styled by, my not-so-little friend." In another photo on his Instagram story, Kushal shared a mirror selfie in the same suit and another photo of the camera person. Reacting to the photo, fans of the actor expressed their excitement to finally see him return to television. While some wished him luck for his project, others commented on how handsome he looked.

Take a look at Kushal's post here:

Kushal also took to Twitter to announce that he has started shooting for his new project. Uploading a photo where he is seen taking a look at the camera, he wrote, "To new beginnings, checking in between shots. Jai Mata Di." he also tagged Ekta Kapoor in the post.

Here's the post:

About Barsaatein

Speaking about the show, Shivangi Joshi will be seen playing the lead role of a journalist. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later. Earlier, a source associated with the show said, “It’s a love story and Kushal is perfect for the part. The character will have a lot of shades.” More details about the show are yet to be known. Reportedly, Barsaatein will launch on June 19 and will premiere on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya shares appreciation post for the ‘love of her life’; Watch