Kushal Tandon to make a comeback to television with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show; Deets Inside

Kushal Tandon is a popular TV actor who rose to fame essaying the role of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor who was last seen in the TV show Beyhadh is reportedly planning to make a comeback to television after a hiatus of almost six years. After Beyhadh, the actor explored the OTT domain for a few years and said that he would return to Television only if he gets something exciting to work on.

Kushal Tandon’s upcoming show

Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular producers in the telly industry and is famous for making daily soaps, fantasy dramas, and mythological and supernatural shows. Earlier, reports confirmed that Kushal Tandon was selected to play the lead in the fantasy drama Bekaboo. But things did not work out and later Shalin Bhanot came onboard replacing Kushal to play the male lead. Now, recent sources confirmed that Kushal will be playing the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show. A source associated with the show said, “It’s a love story and Kushal is perfect for the part. The character will have a lot of shades. The production house is currently looking out for the female protagonist and the rest of the casting is underway, too. The show is expected to go on floors by the mid of next month.”

There have been no comments or confirmation from Kushal yet. The actor was unavailable to comment. Details about the show have also not been revealed.

About Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon has been seen on many popular Television shows and performed in reality shows. He entered Bigg Boss season 7 and soon fell in love with his then-girlfriend Gauahar Khan. Later in the show, co-contestant VJ Andy made a distasteful joke about Gauahar, leaving Kushal very angry. Showing his anger, he got into a physical fight with Andy. He also participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

