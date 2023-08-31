Kushal Tandon turns pap for co-star Shivangi Joshi on set of their show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka is currently on air. There was a lot of buzz since the announcement of the show as the two actors came together for the first time onscreen. Their fresh pairing is loved by the viewers. Besides them, the storyline is also interesting and the show is taking gripping twists and turns. While both the lead actors enjoy immense fan following, their pairing on the TV show also garnered a significant fanbase. They keep their fans entertained with regular behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. Today was another such day when Kshal treated fans with a cute glimpse of his co-star.

Kushal Tandon posts video of Shivangi Joshi

In his recent post, Kushal Tandon shared an adorable video of the lead actress. The video shows Shivangi getting her hair done as she sits on the chair. Kushal takes a video of her. which shows Shivangi playing with her earrings while looking in the mirror. As Kushal calls her, she makes a cute face flaunting a smile and throws the earring at Kuushal. The video is uploaded with the caption, "Cuteness overloaded at work", followed by a series of emojis. Fans and netizens would completely agree with him. Shivangi's beauty has always been the talk of the town. She also reshared the video on her profile.

Take a look at a screenshot from Kushal's video here:

A few days back, another video of the pair caught the attention of the netizens. In the video, Shivangi is heard calling herself cutie. She zooms into her face and says, “Hi cutie!” She repeats this throughout the video and Kushal is heard saying at the end, “Khud hi ko cutie bol rahi ho!” The actress uploaded the video on her Instagram story with the caption, “Main itni cute hu, main kya karoon!” It was also on the sets of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka.

In Ekta Kapoor's show, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship.

