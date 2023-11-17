‘Kya chal raha hai India mein?’: Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover REACTS after being stopped at Delhi airport

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) today reacting to the news that he was stopped at Delhi’s airport. Reportedly, he and his wife, Madhuri Jain, were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Delhi Police while leaving for New York yesterday (16 November, Thursday).

Ashneer Grover stopped at airport

The internet was buzzing with the news today that reportedly, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stopped the BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover at the Delhi airport days after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him. He was there with his wife to take a flight out of the country.

Ashneer Grover’s remarks on being stopped at Delhi airport

The former Shark Tank India judge shared a post on X in the afternoon today. He penned a long post reacting to publications reporting about the incident. He started with, “Hello ! Hello ! Kya chal raha hai India mein ? Filhaal to Ashneer stopped at airport chal raha hai janab.”

Check out his post here:

Further, he stated what actually happened. He wrote,

“So facts:

1. I had not received any communication or summon from EOW since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning (7 hours after returning from airport).

2. I was going to US from 16-23 November

3. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai

4. I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once

5. Flight left in meantime anyways - EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home

6. Today morning EOW summon was home delivered - will cooperate as always

No drama. LOC hatane ka process hai - I am not a flight risk - easy to prove hai.

Baaki aapko jo chhaapna hai chhaapo. Picture chal rahi hai free mein - maze lo !

Baaki premature obituaries bahut baari log likh chuke hai - ‘Jatt mareya tad maniye jad terami howe’ ! Don’t pronounce me dead till 13 days after you’ve burned me at the pyre !”

For the unversed, in June this year, the EoW filed a complaint against Ashneer Grover, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, and other family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain, for alleged fraud.

