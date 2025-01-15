Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Amar Upadhyay REACTS to Ram Kapoor’s comment on his career transition from TV to films: ‘Wo kehte hain na…’

Amar Upadhyay, a well-known name in Indian television, rose to fame with his portrayal of Mihir Virani in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Despite his immense popularity on TV, Amar took a leap of faith and transitioned to films at the peak of his career. Recently, actor Ram Kapoor made remarks about Amar’s decision, suggesting that it was premature for him to leave television for films and that his movie career didn’t result in significant achievements.

Responding to these comments of Ram Kapoor, Amar Upadhyay shared his perspective during an interview with Telly Talk. He expressed that he does not let criticism or negative remarks affect him. “Someone told me that they were talking about Ekta, and I thought they were just spreading rumors. My philosophy in life is that I don't care what people say or think about me. I don't pay attention to negative comments or podcasts that mention me in a negative light,” stated the actor.

For him, staying positive and focused on work has always been a priority. He added that he is a firm believer in hard work and remains highly active in the industry.

The actor also highlighted his consistent work in television, regional cinema, and web series. He mentioned that while many of his contemporaries have stepped away from the spotlight, he has been working non-stop for decades. He credited his success to television, which has provided him with stability and constant opportunities over the years.

Upadhyay revealed that his recent projects, including a Gujarati film, have been successful, and he has several upcoming commitments, including a new TV show. Balancing his professional and personal life, he shared how he enjoys spending quality time with his family and showing his children the changing world through frequent trips abroad.

Concluding his response, Amar Upadhyay said that he is content with his career and prefers to focus on his work rather than engaging with negative opinions. “God is kind, and I have a lot of work to do. Woh kehte haina, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge... Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna,” added the actor. For him, the key is to stay grounded, ignore unnecessary noise, and keep moving forward with gratitude for the opportunities he continues to receive.

