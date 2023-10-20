Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Smriti Irani pens Durga Puja message for all children; Ektaa Kapoor reacts

Smriti Irani, the actress turned politician took to social media to share a message on the sixth day of Navratri. The actress, who is best known as everyone's favorite bahu for portraying the role of Tulsi in Kasautii Zindagi Kay maintains an active presence on social media. Her posts on social media, which often have a witty undertone are loved by her supporters and followers.

Smriti Irani pens message for her supporters on Shasti

Just a few hours back, Smriti Irani took to social media to upload a photo that showed her holding a marker and pointing toward the whiteboard. Uploading the photo, she wrote a caption that was dedicated to the well-being of the children. On the sixth day of Navratri, or sasthi marking the beginning of the grand Durga Puja celebrations, the actress-turned-politician shared a special message. The caption accompanying the post reads, "लिखना है ज़िंदगी के बोर्ड पर ,हर मोड़ पर, बस ढाई अक्षर .. प्रेम से , प्रेम के On Shasti as every mother prays for the well being of her children , I offer my prayers to Ma for all children. May they be safe, happy, and healthy. May they bring joy to the lives of many in their journeys."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's post here:

Mouni Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, and others react

Given the actress' career in the television industry, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is in close contact with many industry professionals. They interact with her in her posts. Producer Ektaa Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comment section, while actress Mouni Roy liked the post.

Netizens also took to social media and wrote how they look up to the actress and why is an inspiration to many women. One user commented, "You are the best woman. aap meri favorite ho, I like you." Another wrote, "Awesome Smriti ji , you are an inspiration, I love all your speeches, so impromptu and straight from heart." "From one mother to another, May our children be safe blessed, and happy. May goddess shower blessings on all," reads another.

For the unversed, Smriti Irani is serving as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs.

