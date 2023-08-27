Laal Ishq actress Mahhi Vij shares an emotional video of her daughters Khushi and Tara; Watch

In the realm of entertainment, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali stand out as a cherished couple, captivating the admiration of fans through their affectionate bond and artistic prowess. This duo has successfully endeared themselves to audiences with their deep love and impressive skills. Their family includes a daughter named Tara. Notably, alongside their roles as parents to Tara, Jay, and Mahhi have extended their warmth and care to two more children, Rajveer and Khushi, fulfilling the role of foster parents and embodying compassion and inclusivity. Recently, Mahhi Vij shared an emotional video of her daughters Khushi and Tara on her social media account.

Mahhi Vij shares an adorable video of her daughters, Watch:

Mahhi Vij consistently keeps her fans updated about her daily life and offers glimpses into her children's lives as well. On August 27th, the actress shared an adorable yet touching video on her Instagram. In the video, Mahhi expresses her sentiment of never wanting to be apart from her children, even for a short while.

She chose the emotionally resonant song "Udja Kale Kawan" from the popular movie "Gadar," featuring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. This soulful track is sung by the iconic Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The video captures a candid moment where Mahhi seems to playfully act nonchalant as her kids head to their friends' place. However, the caption reveals her true feelings: "When kids are going to their friend's place and I act cool. Reality: I never want to leave them alone."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Mahhi was dressed comfortably in a baggy white T-shirt paired with baggy blue denim and white sneakers. Her elder daughter Khushi looked charming in a lovely white and blue frock with her hair flowing freely, adorned with a blue bow clip. The younger daughter, Tara, chose a white crop top matched with a long white skirt, complemented by her untied hair and a white bow hairclip. This post offers a touching glimpse into the emotional bond shared between Mahhi and her children.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s journey into parenthood:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in 2010, surrounded by their close family and friends. In a significant turn of events in 2017, the couple embarked on their journey into parenthood by making the heartfelt decision to foster the children of their housemaid. This compassionate act led them to become the foster parents of twin babies named Khushi and Rajveer.

Advertisement

Continuing to expand their family, in August 2019, Jay and Mahhi experienced the joy of welcoming their first biological child, a daughter named Tara.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara is back from the hospital; watch