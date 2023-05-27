Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance breaks silence on her 'not wearing' seatbelt

Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death sent shocking waves in the industry. The young actress who rose to fame with the popular show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was travelling in Himachal Pradesh when she met with an unfortunate accident. On May 23, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's car slipped into a gorge where she met her fate. However, her fiance Jay Gandhi escaped death with minor scratches. He is in a state of shock and recently in a conversation with ETimes, he broke his silence about the accident.

'Vaibhavi was wearing a seatbelt'

It recently came to light that Vaibhavi was supposed to tie the knot in December this year. Vaibhavi's fiance Jay Gandhi talked about the accident and said, “There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding.”

The late actress’ brother Ankit Upadhyaya also backed Jay’s statement and said how Vaibhavi was always cautious while travelling. He said, “She was always cautious and would never sit in a car without a seat belt. So, on a road trip, she would be extra cautious. The doctors also confirmed how there were seat belt marks around her neck. It is sad that we were thinking of planning her marriage, but now she is gone.”

JD Majethia's claim on Vaibhavi not wearing seatbelt

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's JD Majethia was a good friend of Vaibhavi and it was the producer who first confirmed the news of the actress's death. They were in regular touch and Vaibhavi often talked to him about projects. A few days back, while talking to the media JD Majethia shared how the accident occurred. He said that Vaibhavi's vehicle was taking a turn when a truck hit the car and it slipped into the valley. In this conversation, he mentioned that Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s JD Majethia opens up on Vaibhavi’s car accident, Shares she wanted to revive the show