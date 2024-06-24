Laugher Chef new promo: Suniel Shetty adds twist to ANNA special episode with his unique dish

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chef, the show will be graced by none other than Suniel Shetty. During this special episode, Suniel Shetty will interact with the contestants, sharing his insights and experiences. One of the highlights of the episode is when the Bollywood star gives the contestants a unique challenge: to prepare his favorite South Indian snack, Murukku, also known as Chakali.

This task adds an extra layer of excitement and competition to the show, as the contestants showcase their culinary skills to impress the esteemed guest.

Krushna Abhishek’s hilarious response to Suniel Shetty

During the upcoming episode, Krushna Abhishek will playfully reveal the traditional name of the dish to Suniel Shetty, setting the stage for a light-hearted interaction.

However, as Suniel Shetty approaches his cooking station, Krushna Abhishek will comically rename the dish "the worst Murukku ever," adding a humorous twist to the cooking challenge.

This unexpected turn of events is sure to evoke laughter and amusement, making the episode a delightful blend of entertainment and culinary creativity.

Viewers can anticipate a fun-filled experience as the contestants navigate through the challenges while enjoying Krushna Abhishek's comedy contributions throughout the show.

Take a look at Colors TV's post:

Fans response to Laughter Chef’s new promo

The new promo for the show received an overwhelmingly heartwarming response from fans, who poured out their love and support for the contestants, with a special emphasis on Arjun Bijlani and Aly Goni.

Fans were not only appreciative but also enthusiastic, with one user passionately advocating for Faisu to join the show. The excitement was palpable as fans cheered for Arjun and Aly, hailing them as a dynamic and captivating duo.

Additionally, many fans noted the show's continuous improvement, finding it increasingly entertaining and humorous with each episode. It's a testament to the show's ability to captivate and engage its audience while delivering moments of joy and laughter.

About Laughter Chef

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is a comedic culinary program airing on Colors TV. This show ingeniously combines beloved celebrities in a kitchen setting, resulting in a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics.

Thirteen talented entertainers and chefs collaborate to craft delicious dishes while weaving in hilarious anecdotes and engaging in playful banter. Premiering on June 1, 2024, at 9:30 PM, the show guarantees a joyous experience by seamlessly integrating celebrity personas, culinary expertise, and comedic flair.

