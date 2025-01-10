Laughter Chefs 2: Elvish Yadav-Abdu Rozik’s conversation in English surprises Bharti Singh; Krushna Abhishek’s remark on Kashmera Shah leaves everyone in splits
Laughter Chef 2 will premiere on January 25. Let's take a look at the new promos featuring Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek.
A unique blend of cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs is coming to screens on January 25. Viewers are beyond excited to catch their favorite celebrities struggling to follow the Chef’s order. To fuel the anticipation, the makers have released fresh promos featuring Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah and Elvish Yadav-Abdu Rozik.
The first promo of Laughter Chefs 2 begins with judge Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi saying, “Krushna, aap banaoge aaj khana. (Krushna, you’ll prepare the dish today).” The comedian replies sarcastically, “Mein banayunga aaj khana. Meetha? Ghaas ka. (I will prepare food. Sweet? From grass.)”
Then he goes behind the kitchen counter with his wife Kashmera Shah and says, “Aap log mujhe kuch bhi do, mein kuch bhi bana deta hu. Mera system hain ye. Mujhe Kashmera mili, meine ise maa bana diya. (You guys can give me anything, I will prepare something out of it. I got Kashmera, I made her a mother).” Krushna’s comment leaves Bharti Singh and the judge in splits.
The second promo shows Elvish Yadav collecting the ingredients for a dish. Confused, he asks the host, Bharti Singh, “Mujhe sooji chahiye, sooji dikhti kyasi hain? (I want semolina, how does it look?)”
Then he instructs his cooking partner, Abdu Rozik to pour the entire semolina out of the container. The two struggle and the food gets burnt. Elvish turns chef and starts cooking. He instructs Abdu, “We will store it, okay? This is the perfect one.”
Seeing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner converse in English, Bharti Singh expresses surprise. She says, “Yaar, iske sath rehke tujhe English aa rahe hain (You have learned English conversing with him).” Elvish replies, “We guys talk in English. Abhi aap aye ho toh Hindi bol rahe hain hum. (Since you’re here now, I am talking in Hindi).”
Immediately, Yadav makes a remark in Hindi and Bharti laughs out. Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2 will premiere on January 25 at 9:30 PM.
