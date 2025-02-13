Laughter Chefs 2: Is Elvish Yadav getting married? Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner invites Bharti Singh to his wedding
In the new promo of Laughter Chefs 2, Elvish Yadav surprises everyone as he announces his wedding in a conversation with Bharti Singh and others.
Laughter Chefs 2 is currently on air and the hit cooking reality show has been grabbing eyeballs. Consisting of an interesting ensemble of prominent celebrities, the new season promises more unforgettable moments. While YouTuber Elvish Yadav is also a part of the show, he recently surprised the contestants and everyone with a surprising announcement.
In the new promo of Laughter Chefs 2, Elvish Yadav can be seen dropping the jaws of the contestants as he announces his wedding. When Bharti Singh asked Elvish to make her meet his girlfriend, Elvish said that he would make her meet his partner on their wedding day in 2025. This announcement drops the jaws of everyone including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and more.
Watch Laughter Chefs 2 promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Spoiler alert! Elvish ne kiya apne 2025 ka main ingredient reveal Dekhiye #LaughterChefs- Unlimited Entertainment, Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 9.30 baje #JioCinema aur @ColorsTV par."
Speaking about Laughter Chefs' new season, several new faces are a part of this fun cooking reality show. Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the participants in Laughter Chefs 2.
The dishes made by the contestants are judged by famous chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is the host of the show.
Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.
