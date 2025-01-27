Laughter Chefs 2: Kashmera Shah’s look says it all as Krushna Abhishek grooves with Rubina Dilaik
The latest Laughter Chefs season 2 promo shows Krushna Abhishek and Rubina Dilaik dancing. Kashmera Shah's reaction is unmissable.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2 has returned to television screens. After a super successful first season, viewers have high expectation from the second season. The latest promo of the show gives a glimpse of Krushna Abhishek teasing Rubina Dilaik as his wife Kashmera Shah gives an epic reaction.
The promo begins with Krushna Abhishek telling Rubina Dilaik, “Aapke liye kuch pesh karna chahte hain. (I want to present something for you).” The actress smiles and replies, “Ji, zaroor. (Sure).” Krushna asks the team to present it and they play the Rubina Dilak anthem, which was created during her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
Dilaik, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 smiles and then takes on the floor to groove to the track. The comedian says, “Bhauji ka anthem hain ye.” Krushna also matches step, and soon Samarth Jurel joins them. While Jurel shows off his crazy moves, it’s Kashmera Shah’s reaction that says it all. As she stirs the pot at her kitchen station, she stares at Krushna. Then she walks toward Rubina and Krushna and seeing her, the latter walks back to his station.
As the Bigg Boss 14 fame joins the audience to dance, Krushna questions, “Waah, mazaa aa gaya. Lekin ye kis khushi mein nach rahi hain? Inke partner Rahul mil gaye hain? (Wow, it's fun. But why is she dancing? She got Rahul as her partner?)”
For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik were participants in Bigg Boss 14, along with Aly Goni, and Abhinav Shukla, among others. The latter emerged as the winner, while Vaidya ended up as the runner-up.
Talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited 2, the celebrities include Abhishek Kumar, who is paired with Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra with Sudesh Lehri, and Elvish Yadav with Abdu Rozik.
