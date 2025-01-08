Laughter Chefs 2: New promos featuring Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra out; here’s when and where to watch show
Laughter Chefs 2 is returning to television screens with Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, and Rubina Dilaik, among others, as participants.
Laughter Chefs 2 is one of the highly anticipated reality shows of 2025. After the first season ranked on top of the charts and entertained viewers with non-stop laughter, the audience has high expectations for season 2 of the show. The makers have released new promos featuring the cast and also the release date. Let’s find out when and where to watch this season.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2 will go on air on January 25. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. One of the first promos featured Bigg Boss 17 contestants Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. They are paired together and can be seen showing their culinary skills.
Chef Harpal Singh and host Bharti Singh roast them as their food sticks to the pan. Samarth commented on the video, “Haha, wait for final dish.”
Watch the Laughter Chefs 2 promos here:
The second promo featuring Mannara Chopra and Sudesh Lehri shows the comedian struggling to make a dish as the Bigg Boss 17 fame showers him with questions. Bharti Singh even asks Lehri why he said yes to the channel for pairing him with Mannara. He replies, “Arrey phhoto bheje the unhhone mujhe. Photo mein theek hi lag rahi thi toh. (They had sent me a photo of her. She seemed fine in it).”
In another video, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are seen paired together. The singer was puzzled by the actor’s usage of words. The Bigg Boss 14 contestants get into a banter while cooking.
Netizens showed their excitement in the comment section. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Elvish Yadav would also participate in the show.
The last season broke several records on the ratings charts and featured actors like Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, among others. Viewers loved the unique blend of comedy and cooking.
