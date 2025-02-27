Laughter Chefs 2 POLL: Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel, Abdu Rozik-Elvish Yadav, more; which pair do you think is entertaining? VOTE

Laughter Chefs Season 2 is currently airing and entertaining audiences with its intriguing concept. After the success of the first season, the producers quickly launched the second season of the hit show. The second season premiered in January, just three months after the first season concluded. This season features several new celebrities joining the fun.

In Laughter Chefs 2, the contestants are grouped into pairs to complete various tasks. The pairs this season include Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll for viewers to share their opinions on which pairs have become their favorites.

Vote now:

Which pair do you think is entertaining? Vote now! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel Mannara Chopra and Sudesh Lehri Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Despite being on air for a shorter period, the first season instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers and hooked them to the end. After the show went off air, the audience demanded a second season of Laughter Chefs.

Consisting of an interesting ensemble of prominent celebrities, the new season is delivering unforgettable moments. In the new season, contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, and a few others who were a part of season 1 are not a part of season 2.

Advertisement

As per the concept, the celebrity pair are assigned a dish by celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh Sokhi. The celebrities pair then have to cook the dishes exactly how it was shown.

Recently, the contestants celebrated a Bollywood theme, and all the contestants were dressed as characters from Bollywood films.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Harpal lends expertise to the competition, bringing a professional edge to the mix. Laughter Chefs Season 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.